'Azneft' produced 3% more gas in 2016 than forecasted

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ During January-February of this year, 1 million 37,8 thousand tons of oil have been produced by 'Azneft' Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was told in the union, production plan made 1 million. 34,4 thousand tons during two months of the year, so, the task has been fulfilled 0,3% excessively.

According to the information, during 2 months of the year, growth rate observed in gas production indicators. Thus, however, production of 917,140 million cubic meters of gas planned during the analogical period of 2016, this figure was equal to 944,609 million cubic meters. The plan was fulfilled by 103%.

'Azneft' stated during past 2 months, 27 wells from inactive well stock have been put into operation again. Despite production of 629 tons of oil is expected to be produced from these wells, actually 3956 tons of oil produced and this figure is 3327 tons more than the plan.