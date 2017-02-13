"Azneft" hosts seminar "Behavior and Safety Surveillance System"

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Seminar called "Behavior and Safety Surveillance System" with the participation of heads of the structural divisions, leading experts as well as officials of labor protection service was held in the "Azneft" PU of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing SOCAR, Deputy Director General of Labor Protection Jhalair Samadov said special attention paid to implementation of a management system in accordance with international standards.

He spoke about educational activities for oil workers to raise awareness about healthy working conditions, safety culture.

It was noted that implementation of the system in addition to a further increase in safety has also raised incentive among employees.

The importance of increasing attention to this area stressed for further improvement of the system

It was noted that during analysis of "Behavior and Safety Surveillance System" active workers will be awarded depending on the results.