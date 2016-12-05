'Azneft' PU discusses works scheduled for 2017

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azneft' Production Union of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has held meeting on works done for automation of production process and metrology in January-November of this year, and provision of equipment and materials demanded, as well as arrangements planned for 2017.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, specialists of department of automation of production process and metrology and other sections of the Union attended the meeting.

Works done in fields of automation of production process and metrology, exploitation documents, technical service, arrangement of maintenance schedule, execution of plan, supervision of other organizations and exchange of experience were discussed, works completed during 11 months of 2016 were analyzed and assessed.

Then reports on plans for 2017 and fulfilment status of compiled orders were presented. Provision of appropriate technical and maintenance services to equipment and systems aimed at secure and uninterrupted exploitation of production processes, as well as importance of works towards strengthening knowledge and skills of technical and engineering staff aimed at raising efficiency were underlined.