'​Azerkimya' to be completely modernized in next 4 years

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to implement a program on modernization of Azerkimya production association in 2015-2019 years. Report informs, this was said by President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev at an event in Sumgait, dedicated to 70th anniversary of Azerbaijan's chemical industry. According to him, due to this program, full modernization of Azerkimya installations will be carried out.

"Modernization is required to provide the raw material to new factories of Sumgait chemical industrial park. Modernization is supported by the state budget", - said the head of the company.

Abdullayev stressed that the program includes a number of works on modernization.