"Azərişıq" OJSC warns its subscribers

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/"Azərişıq" OJSC will take serious measures against subscribers in line with legislation for unauthorized connection to electricity network whose electricity was suspended due to communal debts as the unauthorized connection will be regarded as theft and illegal use of electricity.

"Azərişıq" OJSC's spokesperson Tanriverdi Mustafayev told Report.

Mustafayev said electricity supply suspended for outstanding bills can be reconnected only by "Azərişıq" employees.

In accordance with relevant legislation, electricity supply of subscribers who owe unpaid debts to "Azərişıq” OJSC will be suspended individually starting October 24.