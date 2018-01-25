"Azərişıq" OJSC negotiates with SCP regarding unlicensed houses

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year alone 33,000 subscribers appealed to "Azərişıq" OJSC to join the electrical grid.

Report informs, "Azərişıq" OJSC official Elsever Rustamov told journalists.

According to him, 30,000 of them were answered positively.

"Approximately, 1,000 of these appeals belong to non-residents," he said.

Rustamov also added that "Azərişıq" OJSC is negotiating with the State Committee on Property Issues, "As you know, the SCP implements a project on unlicensed houses. After receiving any reference from the Committee, we will provide them with electricity. At present, negotiations are underway”.