 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Azərişıq" OJSC negotiates with SCP regarding unlicensed houses

    Last year alone 33,000 subscribers appealed to join electricity grid© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year alone 33,000 subscribers appealed to "Azərişıq" OJSC to join the electrical grid.

    Report informs, "Azərişıq" OJSC official Elsever Rustamov told journalists.

    According to him, 30,000 of them were answered positively.

    "Approximately, 1,000 of these appeals belong to non-residents," he said.

    Rustamov also added that "Azərişıq" OJSC is negotiating with the State Committee on Property Issues, "As you know, the SCP implements a project on unlicensed houses. After receiving any reference from the Committee, we will provide them with electricity. At present, negotiations are underway”.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi