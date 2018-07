Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Authorized capital of Azerishig OJSC will be increased by 133,926,218 AZN or 9,17% from 1 460 633 532 AZN to 1 594 559 750 AZN.

Report informs, for this purpose, the number of shares of the entity with nominal value of 2 AZN in circulation will be increased from 730 316 766 to 797 279 875.