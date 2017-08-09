 Top
    'Azəriqaz' supplies 37 residential settlements with gas this year

    119 km gas pipeline overhauled© Report

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July of 2017, “Azəriqaz” Production Union (PU) installed 957.8 km of new gas pipeline as well as 119.3 km gas pipeline overhauled in order to ensure safe and normal operation of gas pipelines network.

    Report informs citing the “Azəriqaz” press service.

    According to information, as a result of the construction and installation works, 37 residential settlements in Goranboy, Agjabedi, Barda, Sheki, Ujar, Guba, Gusar, Oghuz, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Lerik, Aghstafa, Khachmaz and Masalli districts supplied with gas. 

