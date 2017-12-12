"Azəriqaz" PU supplies 52 settlements with gas

© Report

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azəriqaz" Production Union has installed 1,336.4 km of new gas pipelines in January-November and overhauled 204.4 km of gas pipelines to ensure safe and normal operation of gas pipelines network.

Report informs citing the "Azəriqaz" PU, as a result of the construction and installation works, 52 settlements were supplied with natural gas in Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Barda, Sheki, Ujar, Guba, Gusar, Oghuz, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Lerik, Aghstafa, Khachmaz, Bilasuvar, Astara, Jalilabad and Masalli districts.