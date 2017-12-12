 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Azəriqaz" PU supplies 52 settlements with gas

    © Report

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azəriqaz" Production Union has installed 1,336.4 km of new gas pipelines in January-November and overhauled 204.4 km of gas pipelines to ensure safe and normal operation of gas pipelines network.

    Report informs citing the "Azəriqaz" PU, as a result of the construction and installation works, 52 settlements were supplied with natural gas in Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Barda, Sheki, Ujar, Guba, Gusar, Oghuz, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Lerik, Aghstafa, Khachmaz, Bilasuvar, Astara, Jalilabad and Masalli districts.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi