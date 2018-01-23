"Azəriqaz" PU submits 4,575 technical conditions for gas supply last year

© Report

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, "Azəriqaz" Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) continued its activity on the examination, coordination of design and estimate documentation and preparation issues of technical conditions as well as submitted 4,575 technical conditions for gas supply of non-residential areas (facilities) under appeals of physical and legal persons.

Report informs, "Azəriqaz" PU Director General Akbar Hajiyev told in his interview to the website of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

According to him, 110 technical conditions, technical assignments and project assignments were developed for design of gas supply facilities and installation, as well as settlements, transport gas pipelines and other designated buildings, structures and installations, which construction considered under the order of the Union.

"Important works have been carried out for preparation of design and estimate documentation. Last year, "Azəriqaz" PU Design and Construction Bureau developed 5,391 design and estimate documentation and delivered to the Union and other customers, 264 of which are for gas supply of villages and settlements, 549 for repair of facilities, 4,575 for industrial and communal, welfare facilities and non-residential areas, 3 for administrative buildings, warehouse buildings and other construction works", the Union's Director General said.

He also said that in 2017 year, 184 design and estimate documentation of non-residential area (facilities) were agreed under appeals of physical and legal persons. "Moreover, 495 project-estimate documentation, developed under the Union's order, were agreed last year".