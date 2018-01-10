 Top
    "Azəriqaz" PU increases gas supply to consumers by 385,000 cubic meters

    The volume of gas supply was 26.918 mln cum today© Report

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azəriqaz" Production Union (PU) has increased the volume of natural gas supplied to subscribers by 385,000 cubic meters in comparison with the previous day.

    Report informs, the Head of PR Department of "Azəriqaz" PU Ibrahim Karbalayev said.

    According to him, volume of gas supply today was 26.918 mln cubic meters.

    "The demand for natural gas has increased due to lower air temperature. Today the volume of gas supply is 385,000 cubic meters more than in the previous day. As demand increases, gas supply will also be increased daily. At present no repairs are carried out in the country. No accident reported. Gas supplied in accordance with demand”, Karbalayev said.

