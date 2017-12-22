'Azəriqaz' PU: Gas usage limit for 2017 will end in late December

© Report

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision of Tariff Council, dated December 22, 2016, value of 1.700 cum of annual volume of natural gas consumed by the population group will be calculated at 10 kopecks, cost of each cubic meter over 1.700 cum at 20 kopecks from January 1, 2017.

Gas usage limit for this year will be reset in late December. As in 2017, value of 1.700 cum (170 AZN) of annual volume of natural gas consumed by the population group will be calculated at 10 kopecks, cost of each cubic meter over 1.700 cum (170 AZN) at 20 kopecks from January 1, 2018.

It was noted that 1.700 cubic meters limit for smart ITRON residential gas meters will be calculated from January 1, 2018 after first payment operation through smartcard.

For the purpose of timely reporting, consumers are asked to create conditions for “Azəriqaz" PU employees for full reading of meter indicators and distribution of notifications.