"Azəriqaz" PU: 93.350 new subscribers registered in 2017

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ 93.350 new subscribers on the population sector have been registered by “Azəriqaz” Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2017.

Report informs citing “Azəriqaz” PU, 48.877 of them are in Baku, Absheron and Sumgayit, and 44.473 in the regions.

Thus, number of the subscribers supplied with natural gas throughout the country reached 2.097.293.

As of January 1, 2018, the limit for using natural gas was allocated for 468 mosques and religious temples on the non-public sector.