'Azəriqaz' Production Union gasifies 7 settlements

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azəriqaz" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has installed 747.2 km new gas pipeline in January to improve gas supply to consumers, increase the capacity of gas transportation and gas supply network in settlements.

Report informs referring to "Azəriqaz", 10.2 km gas pipelines were repaired to ensure safe and normal mode of operation.

According to report, as a result of the construction works 7 settlements were provided with natural gas.