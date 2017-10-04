'Azəriqaz' PU: No serious problems with gas supply in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, there are no serious problems with gas supply except for individual complaints on Azerbaijan today.

Report was informed in the “Azəriqaz” PU, regarding current state of gas supply due to the cold weather.

“Azəriqaz” says that sharp decline in temperature in the country since end of last month also affected their work: "Natural gas consumption increased regarding cold weather, as a result pressure of gas pipelines on the Production Union's balance has decreased. This creates difficulties for provision of natural gas to some areas, therefore, gas volume increased. After volume increase, regulatory works by the employees in the gas distributing cabinets, gas regulators and gas valves, there are no serious problems with gas supply except for individual complaints on Azerbaijan today".

It was noted that currently, regulation works are underway and works carried out to ensure gas supply according to the technological regime in case of lack of pressure: "It should be noted that 104 and 185 Call Center is active 24 hours a day to register individual problems related to natural gas and eliminate shortages. At the same time, the subscribers can electronically address their appeals through Electronic Application section of the 'Azəriqaz' PU official website at www.azeriqaz104.az".