'Azeriqaz' creates two more new departments

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) reorganized Absheron, Binagadi, Khatai, Khazar, Garadagh, Narimanov, Nasimi, Nizami, Sabunchu, Sabail, Surakhani and Yasamal gas exploitation areas, operating under Azeriqaz Production Union as organizations having no legal person status and established Baku Regional Gas Exploitation Department and Baku Regional Gas Sale Department not having legal person status under their base.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR's press service, distribution of official warning letters to the employees for this purpose started according to the Labor Code. 

