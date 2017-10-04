'Azəriqaz': Daily work underway to ensure subscribers' demand for gas

© Report

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerigaz" Production Union's switching to winter regime is conditional. That is, if consumers' demand for natural gas increases, of course, supplied volume will be also increased. Daily work is being carried out in “Azəriqaz” to ensure supply with gas according to the demand both in the autumn-winter season or in other months".

Report was informed at “Azəriqaz” PU regarding switch to the winter regime.

It was noted that “Azəriqaz” has developed a Program of Action in order to ensure consumers' sustainable, uninterrupted natural gas supply, safe use of natural gas and harmonious functioning of the gas industry in the autumn-winter period of 2017-2018. "In accordance with the Program of Action, this year, 25,939.3-linear meters long gas lines of various diameters were repaired as well as new gas lines were constructed, 70 valves replaced with new ones, 274 gas regulators installed and works implementation is being continued in this direction", the statement declares.

As for the works conducted for development of gas facilities in the past period of 2017, “Azəriqaz” stated that purposeful works during January-September 2017 had positive result: "In January-September, 958.3 km new gas pipelines of various diameters were laid, 171 km of gas pipelines overhauled, 44 settlements, villages and newly built residential areas in the regions were supplied with natural gas".