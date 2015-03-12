 Top
    "Azerigaz" to work in emergency mode during the holidays

    PA will take the necessary measures to strengthen control of the gas supply system

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerigaz" Production Association of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) on the occasion of Novruz holidays during March 16-29, will work in emergency mode.

    Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

    According to information, "Azerigaz" Production Association will take the necessary measures to ensure that subscribers holidays uninterrupted and high-quality gas and gain control over the gas supply in accordance with the "Rules for gas safety".

