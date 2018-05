Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the debt issue between 'Azerigaz' Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and 'Azeristiliktejhizat' OJSC has been resolved.

Report informs citing the press service of SOCAR, in this regard, Azerigaz is to resume gas supply to all boilers of 'Azeristiliktejhizat' OJSC by the end of the day.