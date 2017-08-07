'Azəriqaz' renders service to 69,000 consumers this year

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2017, "Azəriqaz" Production Union (PU) has reviewed totally 68,644 appeals at ASAN Service facilities and ASAN Communal centers.

Report informs citing the "Azəriqaz" press service.

According to information, appeals were considered at ASAN Communal centers No.1 and 2 in Baku city as well as at ASAN Service centers No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and ASAN Mobile, also, ASAN Service centres in Barda, Sabirabad, Masalli, Gabala regions and Ganja city.

The statement said that in order to improve relations with consumers and increase quality of services, "Azəriqaz" PU will further continue its activity in this direction.