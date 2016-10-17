 Top
    “Azerigaz": We are now solving problems with gas supply

    Azerigaz officials promptly respond to relevant appeals

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday, social media have posted some information about the problems with the gas supply in some areas of Baku city.

    As Ibrahim Kerbelayev, spokesperson of "Azerigaz " Production Union of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) responded to a request of Report, they are currently taking immediate steps to solve the problems.

    "Azerigaz" officials are promptly responding to relevant appeals related to problems with gas supply o any areas and solving the problems. Hotline of the union operates 24 hours a day", the spokesperson said.

