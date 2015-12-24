Azerigaz": Only 5% of citizens have mechanical gas meters

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, there are only 40 thousand mechanical gas meters left in the use of citizens of Baku which will be replaced by smart meters.

Report was told by the head of Sales Department of the Production Association "Azerigas" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Emin Shahkerimov now works in this direction are underway.

"Among the 840 thousand subscribers of Baku only 40 thousand subscribers are not provided with smart meters.

The problem is that in many homes the counters are inside the apartments, and it takes a certain time to transfer them out ", said the head of department.