Azerigaz: Gas supply to Nardaran is restored

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Population of Nardaran settlement is in debt to 'Azerigaz' Production Union. We had a big problem with them last year. We installed new meters in the settlement under their appeal. Nardaran was supplied with gas from one direction, but now it is provided from three directions.

Report informs, Akbar Hajiyev, Chairman of the Production Union told reporters.

If population do not cause inconvenience to the officials of the Union, settlement will be supplied with gas, he says.

'We install smart meters in the settlement. There is such a function in those meters that 30% previous debt, 70% new debt is paid at each payment. Residents may pay their previous debts during 1-2 years', A.Hajiyev said.

Employees restore gas supply of houses from yesterday, he said: We sign contracts, in case of agreement of each issue they will be provided with gas.