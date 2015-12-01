'Azerigaz' completes regional gasification program in January

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Regional gasification programs in Azerbaijan for 2014-2015 involves 704 villages and settlements.

Report informs, Akbar Hajiyev, chairman of SOCAR "Azerigas" Production Unit said.

According to him, 400 points have already been provided with gas, "The rest of the work was carried out by 80-90%.By January next year, regional gasification program will end in additional 12 villages."

A.Hajiyev noted that after the completion of the connection to the gas supply to the category of "population" overall level of gasification in the country will reach 95%.

He also said reconstruction of appropriate infrastructure of regional centers gasified in 1960-70 will also be carried out.