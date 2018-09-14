Azerigaz announces number of subscribers

© Report

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2018, SOCAR’s Azerigaz PU registered 55,689 new subscribers on population sector, of which 34,002 are in Baku, Absheron and Sumgayit, 21,687 in regions, Report informs citing Azerigaz.

It was noted that the increase in the number of subscribers was caused by works carried out for extension of the subscriber base, gasification of residential settlements and restoration of gas supply, as well as gasification of private houses in enlarged parts of the territories supplied with gas.

"Moreover, the purposeful works on expansion of the network by reconstructing gas pipelines in order to improve gas supply in Baku and surrounding settlements and villages are producing effect. As a result of the works done, the number of subscribers supplied with gas has reached 2,149,772," the PU said.