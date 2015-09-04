 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azeri oil price sharply increased

    Azeri LT CIF amounted to 52,6 dollars per barrel

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today the price of the Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transported via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, increased by 3,06 USD or 6,18%,

    Report informs, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" equal to 52,64 USD per barrel.

    At the end of last week the price of Azerbaijani oil was 50,54 USD and yesterday - 49,58 USD per barrel.

    The minimum price of a oil "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD). 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi