Azeri LT CIF price not changed

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, transported via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, has not changed.

Report informs yesterday UK "Bank Holiday" has affected the work of stock exchanges.

Thus, the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" equal to 50,54 USD per barrel as in past week.

The minimum price of "AzeriLTCIF" was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).