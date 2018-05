Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ 30 May considered to be non-working day in England because of the celebration of the Spring Bank Holiday Azeri LT CIF oil price has not changed. Therefore, the price of Azeri LT CIF is now 50.87 USD / barrel.

The minimum price of "Azeri LT CIF" was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).