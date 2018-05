Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The price of Azeri LT CIF branded crude oil, sold out on the world market gone up by $ 1,04, or 1,86% per barrel.

Report informs, the total price of Azeri LT CIF crude oil reached $ 56,90/barrel.

Azeri LT CIF reached its minimum price in December 2001 ($ 19.15), and hit the highest price in July of 2008 ($ 149,66).