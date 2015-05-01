 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azeri Light oil up in markets

    At the moment the price of oil makes 66.87 dollar per barrel

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today the price for crude oil brand Azeri LT CIF, exported to the world market via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan oil up by 0.33 USD, or by 0.50%.

    Report was told in State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    According to the information, the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF makes 66.87 USD per barrel.

    At the end of last week the price of Azerbaijani oil amounted to 66.54 USD, and yesterday 65.33 USD a barrel.

    The minimum price on Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), the maximum in July 2008 (149.66 USD).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi