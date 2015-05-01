Azeri Light oil up in markets

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today the price for crude oil brand Azeri LT CIF, exported to the world market via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan oil up by 0.33 USD, or by 0.50%.

Report was told in State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF makes 66.87 USD per barrel.

At the end of last week the price of Azerbaijani oil amounted to 66.54 USD, and yesterday 65.33 USD a barrel.

The minimum price on Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), the maximum in July 2008 (149.66 USD).