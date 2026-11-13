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    Azeri Light crude drops below $100 per barrel

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 10:02
    Azeri Light crude drops below $100 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $0.75, or 0.74%, to $99.88 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for January delivery settled at $92.06 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis fell by $0.74, or 0.76%, to $95.9 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 100 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти опустилась ниже $100 за баррель
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