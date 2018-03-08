"Azerenerji" terminates cooperation with Fitch Ratings

© Report/ Firi Salim — “Azərenerji” ASC-nin ictimaiyyətlə əlaqələr və mətbuat xidmətinin rəhbəri Yəhya Babanlı

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerenerji” OJSC terminated its cooperation with Fitch International Rating Agency. The agency declared that it is related with commercial purposes.

Report informs, spokesperson for “Azerenerji” OJSC, Yahya Babanli confirmed the fact.

According to him, “Azerenerji” does not have any influence on cooperation with Fitch Ratings. "We have terminated the contract with Fitch International Rating Agency. The long-term cooperation of “Azerenerji” with international organizations has proved itself in growing its rating. We now do not consider effective to work with several international organizations providing monitoring services. But in future, we can consider the issue again."

Currently, “Azerenerji” OJSC cooperates with Standard & Poor's (S&P) International Rating Agency.