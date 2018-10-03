Azerenerji produced 1.6 billion kWh electricity last month

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerenerji OJSC produced 1.6 billion kWh of electricity in September, down 0.1 billion kWh or 5.9% from the previous year, Azerenerji's spokesman Yahya Babanli told Report.

"In the reporting period, the swap operations with the states related to country's power grid continued. Along with this, according to the Strategic Road Map on development of utility services (electricity, thermal energy, water and gas’, works for fulfillment of the tasks for the near and far perspectives continued, modernization of energy system is considered and regular measures are taken to inform the public," Babanli said.