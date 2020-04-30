​Azerenergy to build offshore pier

The fall in the water level of the Caspian Sea about 2 meters causes a threat to the operation of Sumgayit Power Plant – the fourth biggest power plant in the country, Azerenergy Spokesman Teymur Abdullayev told Report.

According to him, disregarding chances of the fall in sea level while the Plant was projected in 2004, and consequently, the reduction in the water level created a severe problem in taking cooling water.

Therefore, Azerenergy started to build a pier 750 meters in depth to take the cold water from the 5 meters depth. 80% of the works completed. Construction works carried out uninterruptedly.

The construction process in the pier will be completed within two months.