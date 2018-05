© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerenergy OJSC has opened representative in Istanbul, Turkey.

Head of the Public Relations and Press Service of the organization, Yehya Babanli said in his interview to Report.

"Azerbaijan intends to sell electricity to Eastern European countries after Greece. At present, negotiations are underway with the participation of the representative", he said.