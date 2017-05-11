"Azərenerji" enhances electricity exports by 9-fold

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, Azerbaijan exported electricity worth $ 16 535,10 thousand.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to report, it is 8,3-fold or by 14 535,86 thousand more compared with the same period lin 2016.

A positive trend was observed in the volume of electricity exports in first quarter of 2017. Thus, 387 406,45 thousand kilowatt/hour of electricity sold to foreign countries and it is 8,9-fold or 343 823,22 thousand kW/h more compared to same period in 2016.

Electricity exports made 0,48% of total exports from Azerbaijan.