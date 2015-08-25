Azerenergy enters Turkish market

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerenergy" JSC will receive a relevant license in Turkey in order to build electric line between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. Report informs citing Turkish media.

According to the report, the declaration was signed between the parties. 3 officials met in Tbilisi has identified two different routes.

Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Natig Abbasov proposed naming East-West line as EWEC and North-South line as NOSEC.

N. Abbasov said key station to EWEC will be Gardabani-Samukh power station: "Energy will be provided by Azerbaijan in South Caucasus Corridor project and Turkey will receive power via Akhaltsikhe station ", - the deputy minister said.