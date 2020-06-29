"Azərenergy": "Azerbaijan" TPP saved millions of manats

"Azerbaijan" Thermal Power Plant has saved millions of manats, Deputy Vice-President of Azerenergy OJSC Vugar Shahmuradov told Report.

After the reconstruction of the Plant, located in Mingechevir, a wastewater treatment system has been launched.

According to him, there were difficulties in the treatment of oil-polluted waters, and it caused ecological challenges: "For the elimination of this problem and treatment of wastewaters, huge precipitators were constructed. Today's new system copes with oil-polluted waters, and purified water flows into the canal."