Azerbaijani specialists involved in construction of H-oil complex at Belarusian oil refinery

About 150 representatives of Socar Construction LLC take part in the construction of a hydrocracking complex for heavy oil residues at the Mozyr Oil Refinery in Belarus.

Report informs referring to the Belarusian mazyr.by website that Azerbaijani and Turkish experts with extensive experience in global projects have already begun the most labor-intensive, jewelry process - installing high-pressure pipelines.

Concurrently, based on OJSC EMU-4 of the Belelectromontazh branch, they continue to manufacture tube assemblies. Welders of the highest qualification are permitted to carry out such operations. Given the complexity of the project, the requirements of Mozyr Oil Refinery (client) are the highest for the welding operations in terms of the safe operation of a complex in the future.

"About 38 km of the pipeline will be operated at high pressure and temperature. They are made of special steels containing chromium, nickel, and molybdenum. About 57 thousand welded joints of high pressure will be made. It is important to follow the entire technological sequence of operations; it may take up to 72 hours to weld some joints — from the start of the joint preparation until final readiness.Each welded joint is carefully monitored, one hundred percent x-ray control is carried out, mainly it is performed at night", - Deputy Director of the Directorate for Reconstruction and Development of JSC Mozyr Oil Refinery Valery Ilyuk said.





"One of the most recent projects implemented by our subcontractors, including the Azerbaijani company SOCAR, is the implementation and commissioning of the STAR oil refinery in Izmir (Turkey). It was built in record time.

The construction period was five years, 2014-2019 — a beautiful modern enterprise on the coast of the Aegean Sea. The plant is, in fact, in the mountains, built in the rock. On business trips, we were impressed by the engineering solutions, the quality of the work done, the production culture of the specialists of this company", - Deputy Director of the Directorate for Reconstruction and Development Yuri Komarenko said.

Project manager Engin Gungormus, site manager Ali Gulbek, engineer Ozan Ozturk commented on their work to reporters: "We have everything for fruitful work, and most importantly - kind, helpful people nearby.Mozyr, for us, is a cozy, calm city with developed industry. "

"The best welders of SOCAR, company with the richest experience in such projects, work at the Mozyr Oil Refinery - I can say with full confidence" - Chief Engineer of Socar Construction LLC Alexander Loyko said.

The hydrocracking complex for heavy oil residues at the Mozyr Oil Refinery includes a combined hydrocracking unit, a hydrogen and sulfur production unit, and 21 plant facilities. The implementation of this investment project will increase the yield of light, more expensive, and marketable petroleum products up to 70% and ensure oil refining depth up to 90%.

The estimated cost of the project is more than $ 1.2 billion.