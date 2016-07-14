 Top
    Azerbaijani President: SOCAR has invested over $200 million in Ukraine

    Ilham Aliyev: SOCAR is actively working on the Ukrainian market

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has invested more than $200 million in Ukraine. Report informs referring to "Interfax-Ukraine", Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko visiting Baku on an official visit.

    Azerbaijani President noted that the Azerbaijan’s SOCAR is actively working on the Ukrainian market, the company has opened in the country over 60 fuel stations.

