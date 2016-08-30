 Top
    Azerbaijani President received Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

    The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Seyed Mohammad Hussein Adeli.

