Azerbaijani President received Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Seyed Mohammad Hussein Adeli.
Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Seyed Mohammad Hussein Adeli.
Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook