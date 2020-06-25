​Azerbaijani oil to arrive at the Port of Odessa by the end of June

The Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim expects another tanker with Azerbaijani oil to reach at the Port of Odessa by the end of June, said Aleksandr Tishchenko, Press Secretary of Belneftekhim, Report informs, citing BelTA.

"This is a scheduled delivery. By the end of the month, the tanker is expected to reach the Port of Odessa," Aleksandr Tishchenko said.

He confirmed that the tanker would bring 85,000-90,000 tonnes of oil. "The oil will reach Mozyr Oil Refinery on 10-15 July," he added.

When asked about other tanker deliveries, Aleksandr Tishchenko said: "Work is in progress."

Deputy Chief of SOCAR's Public Relations and Events Department Ibrahim Ahmadov told Report that the company has plans to ship a batch of oil for Belarus from the Port of Supsa (Georgia) on 25-26 June.

As reported earlier, SOCAR Trading sent four tankers with about 335,000 tonnes of oil for Belarus through the Port of Odessa and the Odessa-Brody pipeline in March-April. The oil was meant for Mozyr Oil Refinery. Three tankers with a total amount of about 250,000 tonnes of oil were sent in March, and one batch of 85,000 tonnes of oil was shipped in April.

Belneftekhim had earlier announced that it would buy up to 1 million tonnes of oil to Belarus in 2020. According to the head of the main foreign economic relations department of Belneftekhim Ruslan Labut, Belarus is negotiating with Azerbaijan on long-term contracts for oil supply.