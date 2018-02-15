 Top
    Azerbaijani oil supply soars transportation to Ukraine plant by 50%

    This figure was 174,000 tons last month

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January, the volume of oil transportation via the Ukrainian pipelines to the Kremenchug Oil Refinery amounted to 174,000 tons.

    Report informs citing the Enkorr, this is 50% more compared to the same period in 2016.

    The sharp increase is due to the transportation of Azeri Light oil through the Odessa-Kremenchug oil pipeline, which was launched in March 2017.

    In general, last month, transit volume in Ukraine's oil transportation system dropped in annual comparison by 21.2% to 1,045 mln. tons.

