Azerbaijani oil supply soars transportation to Ukraine plant by 50%

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January, the volume of oil transportation via the Ukrainian pipelines to the Kremenchug Oil Refinery amounted to 174,000 tons.

Report informs citing the Enkorr, this is 50% more compared to the same period in 2016.

The sharp increase is due to the transportation of Azeri Light oil through the Odessa-Kremenchug oil pipeline, which was launched in March 2017.

In general, last month, transit volume in Ukraine's oil transportation system dropped in annual comparison by 21.2% to 1,045 mln. tons.