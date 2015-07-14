Azerbaijani oil slightly increased

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today price of Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transported via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, increased by 0,13 USD or 0,22%.

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" makes 60,07 USD a barrel.

At the end of last week and yesterday Azerbaijani oil made 59,94 USD a barrel

The minimum price of a oil "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).