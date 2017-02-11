Azerbaijani oil processed in Kremenchug refinery

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Operator of the Kremenchug oil refinery - "Ukrtatnafta" has started production of gasoline with Euro-5 standard. Report informs referring to the press service of the company.

According to the information, the project has been implemented ahead of the schedule due to the diversification of supply of crude oil, namely, the supply of Azerbaijani oil to the plant.

As noted in the company, Azeri Light supplied to the Kremenchug refinery in the framework of agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and Azerbaijan to restore oil supplies to Ukrainian refineries.

"In consequence of supplies of sweet crude Azeri Light to Kremenchug Refinery " Ukrtatnafta " plans to make a full transition to the production and sale of fuels that meet Euro-5 standard ", - said in a statement.