The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF crude oil traded in the financial markets has remained unchanged at $70.95 per barrel, Report informs.

This is linked to the Spring Bank Holiday held in England on May 27 over which the stock exchanges are closed. The Spring Bank Holiday is marked in England on the last Monday of May.

Notably, the record low of Azeri LT CIF was registered in December 2001 ($19.15) and the all time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).