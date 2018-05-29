Azerbaijani oil price remains stable

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The price of the Azerbaijani brand Azeri LT CIF crude oil, put for sale on world markets, remained at the same level due to the May Day celebration.

Report informs, this holiday is celebrated every year on the last Monday of May.

Last time the price of Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on world markets decreased by $ 2,57 or 3,21% and made $ 77,55 / barrel.

Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).