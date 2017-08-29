Azerbaijani oil price remains stable due to the Bank Holiday

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The price of the Azerbaijani brand Azeri LT CIF crude oil, put for sale on world markets, remained at the same level on August 28.

Report informs, the reason of this was the Bank Holiday marked in the Great Britain a day before.

Currently, the price of Azeri LT CIF is $ 53,85/barrel.

Notably, the Bank Holiday is annually celebrated in England, North Ireland and Wales on last Monday of August.

It should be noted that the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).