Azerbaijani oil price keeps stable

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, transporting via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and selling on the world markets has not changed due to the Christmas holiday.

Report informs, price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF makes $ 66,37 per barrel as on December 22.

Notably, the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).