Azerbaijani oil price falls again

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transported via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, decreased by 0,31 USD or 0,61%, Report informs.

At present, the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" makes 50,31 USD/barrel.

At the end of last week Azerbaijani oil made 50,32 USD and yesterday 50,62 USD per barrel.

The minimum price of "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).